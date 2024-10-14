Loyzaga cites media's role in disaster risk reduction at APMCDRR 2024

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Monday cited the role of media practitioners in disaster risk reduction strategies to safeguard lives and livelihoods, as she welcomed both local and the foreign press at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024 held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

"The main role of media has always been to shape public awareness and understanding, for informed decision making, and in the coming days this role will be nothing short of pivotal. You will serve as the bridge between what happens within these conference hall and how the public, both in the Philippines and across the globe, understands the urgent need to intensify and accelerate our efforts to protect lives and livelihoods and prosper in the coming decades," Loyzaga told the media.

She noted that the hosting of APMCDRR was in line with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s directive to enhance disaster resilience of Filipino communities, local government units (LGUSs) are investing in disaster risk reduction strategies to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

"With the theme, Surge to 2030: Enhancing ambition in Asia-Pacific to accelerate disaster risk reduction, the ministerial conference aims to provide LGUs with a platform and network to accelerate their progress in reducing disaster risks through knowledge-sharing and good practices, new tools and ways access to innovative financing,” Loyzaga said.

Sec. Loyzaga also emphasized the importance of conveying a sense of urgency and inspiring action beyond the conference, highlighting that disaster risk reduction and resilience building require a whole-of-society approach.

She stressed that local governments and communities must understand disaster risk reduction as a development journey—an investment that relies on evidence-based decision-making, not only for emergency response but also for prevention and pre-disaster recovery planning.

Loyzaga noted that, over the coming days, strategies would be discussed to address the region’s most pressing risks, from natural hazards like tropical cyclones and earthquakes to man-made challenges such as environmental degradation. She also highlighted the critical collaboration between governments, international organizations, academia, civil society, the private sector, and communities in achieving disaster risk reduction goals by 2039.

With over 4,000 participants from 69 countries convened by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the event is being hosted by the Philippines for the first time, reflecting the UN agency’s recognition of the significant progress that the country has made in disaster resilience.