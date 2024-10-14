Gov't urged: Involve youth in disaster risk reduction

Over 50 children and youth from various organizations have called on the Philippine government to increase the involvement of young people in disaster risk reduction programs.

In a statement, the groups said that while they are not responsible for the climate crisis, they disproportionately suffer from its consequences.

"We call on duty bearers to take decisive actions for and with children and youth and vulnerable groups towards resilient communities, schools, public infrastructure, and climate justice," they added.

The youth also presented their commitment to each of the Sendai Framework's Priorities for Action and the Paris Agreement, which include understanding disaster risk, strengthening disaster risk governance, investing in disaster risk reduction, and enhancing disaster preparedness.

Their statements, gathered from the National Children and Youth Consultation on Disaster Risk Reduction, will be presented to disaster risk reduction and climate change decisionmakers at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, which will be held in Manila from 14 to 17 October.

UNICEF previously reported that children are among the most vulnerable during emergencies, citing a study that the Philippines has the highest number of children displaced by weather-related events in the last six years, reaching 9.7 million.

Approximately 97 percent of children in the country also experience three or more types of shock, hazard, or stress.

According to the U-Report Philippines poll by UNICEF, 25 percent of the youth identified risks of injury as one of the main disaster impacts on children and youth. About 20 percent cited physical and mental health issues, while 18 percent mentioned educational disruption and difficulty in learning.

The challenges to youth participation in disaster risk reduction include lack of information, limited opportunities, and lack of support from adults.