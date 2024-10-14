Culinary, Creative and Nature Experience at Cacaoyan Forest Part and Restaurant

Also located in Sabang, but tucked in the forests at the fringe of the sprawling Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, surrounded by old trees and ornamental and native plants, the charming Cacaoyan has a large hut serving as the main dining area, inspired by Filipino and Balinese architectures and accentuated by designs and crafts of indigenous cultures, as well as the local arts community.

Cacaoyan follows the ambiance and aesthetics of several restaurants in Puerto Princesa, such as KaLui Seafood Restaurant, Kajoels Restaurant, Lawiswis Ecostore and Restaurant and the defunct Kamarikutan Kafe and Galeri that are known to be artsy, rustic, nature-inspired, quaint and picturesque. Cacaoyan can be described today as Instagrammable.

The people behind Cacaoyan are a group of friends — Caesar Sammy Magbanua, Angeli Natasha Mendoza and Lingling Villarez, who are into various advocacies and endeavors. Mendoza, who is wife of former matinee idol and now Puerto Princesa City politician Matt Mendoza, is vice president for Central Palawan of the Palawan Tourism Council.

“As locals of Puerto Princesa and frequent visitors of the Underground River, we have known of the area since before and took the opportunity to develop when we purchased the property,” related Mendoza.

She said they started developing the property of around 2,000 square meters in 2019 and opened in the same year. The owners chose the name Cacaoyan, which means “forest” in Cuyunon, one of the native languages of Palawan.

“In spite of the pandemic in 2020 and typhoon “Odette,” which decimated the original structure of the main restaurant, we were able to build again, sustain and develop Cacaoyan into what it is now,” Mendoza enthused.

“One of the partners collaborated with local visual artists in the design and installations in the park and the restaurant,” she added.

“We wanted to showcase Palawan culture, arts and food, and at the same time, being inside a UNESCO Heritage Site, we wanted to advocate for sustainable practices in operations as care for the environment is ingrained in Palawenyo culture,” she further said.