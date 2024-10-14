Araos grabs Phl’s 5th kickboxing gold

Gina Araos capped the Philippine kickboxing team’s campaign in the Asian Kickboxing Championships last Sunday in Cambodia with a bang as she struck gold in the women’s 56-kilogram low kick division.

Araos defeated Aprilia Eka Putri Lumbantungkup of Indonesia on points, 3-0, in the lone match of the division.

This adds to the Philippines’ total medal haul to five gold medals, one silver medal, and 10 bronze medals.

Carlo Von Bumina-ang defeated Ali Abutali of Kazakhstan on points for the gold in the men’s 67 kg division while Hergie Bacyadan dominated the women’s 70kg K1 event over Jinwei Teng of China via abandonment.

Jovan Medallo also added two more gold medals for the Filipino warriors after winning in the musical forms with weapon and musical forms open hand along with a bronze medal in the creative form with weapon category.

Honorio Banario fell short on points against Davlatbek Rayimjonov of Uzbekistan in the championship round of the men’s 75 kg K1 category.

Janah Jade Lavador clinched three bronze medals in the musical form with weapon, musical form without weapon, and creative form with weapon.

Six more bronze medals were added to the tally thanks to the efforts of Renalyn Dacquel in the women’s 48 kg low kick division, Claudine Veloso in the women’s 52kg K-1 division, Whinny Bayawon in the men’s 57kg kicklight category, Lance Airon Villamer in the men’s 63kg point fighting, Daryl Chulipas in the men’s 51kg full contact, and Felex Dave Cantores in the men’s 63.5kg full contact.