‘Ang Kasangga’ gets celebrity backing

As the 2025 midterm elections draw near, social media has been flooded with posts from aspiring politicians, and one endorsement that caught netizens' attention was Vice Ganda's support for Angkas Moto (MC) Taxi chief executive officer (CEO) George Royeca.

During his concert on last 5 October, the popular TV host and personality publicly endorsed Royeca, who is the nominee of the Ang Kasangga Partylist, a newcomer in the political arena.

"I would like to ask for your support for George and the Ang Kasangga Partylist," Vice Ganda appealed to his audience at the Cuneta Astrodome. "This will surely benefit the riders in the country because their intentions are pure and genuinely aimed at helping the riding public."

Royeca, for his part, expressed gratitude for Vice Ganda's endorsement and said that he has plans to benefit both riders and MC taxi passengers.

"Even now, I'm already studying the laws that would greatly help the riders in the country, especially the motorcycle taxis, who need the government's care and attention," Royeca said.