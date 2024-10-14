Albay farmers’ group receives ₱5.5M swine repopulation project

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced Monday that the Bantonan Community Development Cooperative (Bacodeco) in Barangay Bantonan, Albay, will benefit from a P5.5 million swine repopulation project. This follows the inauguration and turnover of a bio-secured, climate-controlled finisher operation facility.

The project, part of the Department of Agriculture's (DA) Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) program, aims to help the swine industry recover from African Swine Fever (ASF) and boost productivity. The initiative includes modern swine farms, calibrated hog re-population, and easier access to insurance and credit services.