ASF vaccines effective — BAI

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) said that based on preliminary results of controlled hog inoculation against African swine fever (ASF), the Vietnam-manufactured vaccines are seen to be effective.

“With regards to our ASF vaccination, our monitored release of vaccines is ongoing. There are preliminary results that show that the vaccine shows good efficacy,” BAI Officer-in-Charge Director Diosamia Sevilla said Monday.

The Agriculture-attached bureau on August began its controlled vaccination of hogs in Lobo, Batangas, which was identified as ground zero for the largest ASF outbreak since the monsoon season began.

Initial results from the vaccinations showed some hogs died post-vaccination while the majority remained in good health.

Additionally, several swine industry groups earlier urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for the mass use of ASF vaccines instead of their monitored release, underscoring that the same vaccine has previously been tested in Vietnam and the Philippines and has posed favorable results, noting that 34 piglets showed 40 percent antibody levels following the controlled hog vaccination.

According to Sevilla, as of the latest, there were reported 90 heads inoculated in Lobo.

“There is an ongoing 1,000+ within Batangas,” she added.

BAI eyes expanding the controlled ASF vaccination in Lipa City.

As of 6 September, the ASF is present in 14 regions, 30 provinces, 122 municipalities and 534 barangays.

The DA allocated P350 million for the procurement of 600,000 doses of ASF vaccines.

Sevilla said the procurement for the additional 500,000 ASF doses, which the government will release to farmers, is ongoing.