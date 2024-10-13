U.S. forces strike Islamic State group in Syria

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US forces have conducted air strikes against multiple Islamic State (IS) group sites in Syria, the military said Saturday.

US forces “conducted a series of airstrikes against multiple known ISIS camps in Syria in the early morning of Oct. 11,” the US Central Command said in a statement on X, using an acronym for the Islamist militant group.

“The strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond.”

The US military has around 900 troops in Syria as part of the international coalition against the IS group.

The coalition was established in 2014 to help combat the armed group, which had taken over vast swaths of Iraq and Syria.

Anti-IS coalition forces have been targeted dozens of times with drones and rocket fire in both Iraq and Syria, as violence related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since last year has drawn in militants across the Middle East, including Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.