Smashed and trashed

Memorabilia of famous persons command high bids in auctions. A guitar painted with the face of Taylor Swift and autographed by the “Shake It Off” singer fetched $4,000 during an auction at the Ellis County WildGame Dinner in Waxahachie, Texas, on 28 September this year.

When the winning bidder, Gary Estes, 67, claimed the guitar — reportedly complete with a “certificate of authenticity” for the pop superstar’s signature — he took the auctioneer’s hammer and started smashing the instrument to wild cheers from the audience.

Estes, a supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, said his actions were both a reaction to Swift’s endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and a joke to raise money for children, the New York Post reported.

Swift’s merchandise company reportedly denied that it authenticated the guitar, which Estes donated back to the youth charity that auctioned it off.

In another incident, French artist Alexandre Lavet temporarily lost his artwork exhibited at the LAM Museum in Lisse, the Netherlands.

A lift technician mistakenly threw away Lavet’s “All the good times we spent together,” which consists of two cans “meticulously hand-painted with acrylics,” according to CNN.

The replicas of empty beer cans — one standing and the other crumpled and toppled — were recovered from a trash bag and redisplayed by museum staff.

The “symbols of cherished memories shared with dear friends” were displayed in a glass lift shaft, resembling items left behind by construction workers, which led the technician to dispose of them.

There were no repercussions for the technician.

“He was just doing his job in good faith,” said museum director Sietske van Zanten, according to CNN. “In a way, it’s a testament to the effectiveness of Alexandre Lavet’s art.”