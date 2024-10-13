PTCFOR suspended within Metro Manila

Metro Manila police departments are implementing a suspension of all permits to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) in preparation for the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) to be held from 14 to 18 October 2024.

In a public advisory shared on its Facebook page Sunday, the Manila Police District announced the suspension in line with a directive of Philippine National Police chief Rommel Marbil.

Marbil’s directive allows only members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other law enforcement agencies in official uniforms to carry firearms during this period.

“In view of the Philippine hosting of the APMCDRR,” the advisory stated, “all Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence are suspended from 12:01 a.m. on 13 October 2024, to midnight on 18 October 2024, in the NCR.”

Malacañang previously announced the suspension of classes at all levels and government work in Manila and Pasay City on 14 to 15 October to facilitate the travel of participants and ensure the organized conduct of the APMCDRR.