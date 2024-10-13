Injured passengers seen in Laoag road mishap

A vehicular accident involving two vehicles occurred at around 2:23 a.m. on 12 October 2024.

The incident involved a Toyota Vios and a Nissan Navarra pick-up, leaving several individuals injured.

According to the Laoag City Police, the Toyota Vios was driven by Patrolman Ruben II Ballesteros of Dingras, Ilocos Norte. Ballesteros, a member of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office / 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, was accompanied by a 17-year-old female passenger from Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The other vehicle, a Nissan Navarra pick-up truck, was driven by Nicole Jake Garcia from Pinili, Ilocos Norte. Garcia had several passengers: Clifford Rivera, Menard Rivera, Eric Saparalya, Richard Educal, Shirley Ramos, Rochi Roxas, Teresa Campuz and Maria Cristina Prado.

Initial investigations revealed that the Toyota Vios was traveling east along Gumburza Street, while the Nissan Navarra was heading south on Ablan Avenue. The collision occurred when the sedan attempted to cross Ablan Avenue.

As a result of the impact, Ballesteros, his passenger, and the pick-up truck passengers Rochi Roxas, Teresa Campuz and Maria Cristina Prado sustained injuries. They were quickly taken to Governor Roque Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for treatment by the responding paramedics.