Indigenous groups gather for Dayaw Festival 2024

Almost 300 representatives from different indigenous ethnic groups all over the country converged in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, on 3 to 5 October for Dayaw 2024: National Indigenous Peoples Festival, whose program included gatherings, performances, outreach initiatives, crafts fair and forum.

In celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month, the Dayaw Festival is organized annually by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), through its Subcommission on Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts (SCCTA), for over 10 years now.

“It brings together various IP groups and communities from across the country to showcase their unique and rich traditions, languages, dances, music and arts and crafts,” explained Reden S. Ulo, head of SCCTA and a Tboli.

Pablito C. Gonzales, head of the NCCA National Committee on Central Cultural Communities of SCCTA, said that Dayaw is “a significant event dedicated to honoring and uplifting our indigenous communities.”