GBF, SLU offer scholarship for educators

Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future, serving as individuals who nurture society. Beyond imparting knowledge, they foster critical thinking and inspire the development of values.

Yet, as the world rapidly evolves, education demands also grow, making it crucial for teachers to stay ahead through continuous learning.

Many go beyond the basics by pursuing master’s degrees to enhance their skills and impact. But for many, this growth comes at a literal cost.

On average, the price per subject when taking a master’s degree varies from P800 to P4,000, and students need to take around 12 subjects to obtain their degrees.

For Janeiel Fae Quemada, who recently completed her Master of Arts in Teaching-Filipino, juggling family life and educational advancement posed a significant challenge.

“Sometimes, enrolling for a master’s degree takes a back seat when you have a family,” she shared. “You prioritize their needs or invest in other essentials before your studies.”

Recognizing this challenge, the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF) has made a strong commitment to supporting educators in their quest for professional growth

On 8 October, GBF announced its partnership with Saint Louis University (SLU) in Baguio City to provide scholarships for educators pursuing a master’s degree in education, specifically focusing on Science, Math, Special Education and Educational management programs.

SLU president Gilbert Sales underscored the importance of the initiative.

“There are very few now who are studying Teacher Education,” he said.

Scholars of the GBF usually receive a fixed annual financial grant ranging from P80,000 to P 120,000, in addition to access to professional development programs and potential employment opportunities within the Gokongwei group.

As a 32-year-old family foundation, GBF has been a steadfast advocate for education.

Over the past five years, the foundation embarked on a shift to focus on empowering teachers, recognizing that they are the key to quality education.