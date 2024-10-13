CruiseWorld Asia 2024 marks global rebound

The biggest names in cruising and the top leaders in tourism converged in the Cruise World Asia 2024 held last 9 October 2024 at the Pan Pacific in Singapore.

Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) president Michelle Taylan was among the participants in the annual cruise conference, organized by Travel Weekly Asia.

It brought together the top minds and movers in travel and cruising.

The event was supported by GTBA, National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), Malaysian Association Of Tour And Travel Agents (MATTA), Association of Indonesia Travel Agents (ASTINDO), Philippine Travel and Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), and Thai Cruises Business Association (TCBA).

For Taylan, who has been invited to be a panel resource speaker in the event for a second time, the cruise industry has seen incredible growth over the years.

Not for retirees only

“Before when we hear ‘cruise,’ what comes to mind are retirees and those in their sunset years. But now, the demand for cruising can be seen across a more diverse demographic — and that’s very exciting to see because it offers a new avenue for travelers to explore the world,” Taylan said.

Taylan, along with her fellow travel association heads, also highlighted the role that travel trade fairs and organizations play in promoting and marketing cruises.

“We can’t argue that cruise is traditionally a niche offer, that’s why it’s really important to have these travel fairs where we can better inform people about what it is they can get,” Taylan said. “With cruising, there’s as much importance to hospitality as there is to travel. It’s a whole other experience that we want our clients to get.”

As for opportunities for the sector, Taylan said there is a lot of room when it comes to tapping local tour providers as there is growing demand for more experiential travel.

“The Philippines is a great example for this, because we have such a diverse set of cultures. When you go to one province, they have this delicacy, when you go to another, they have rich textiles. So, imagine having to experience so much in just one go — this is what cruise offers us,” Taylan said.