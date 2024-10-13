Cleveland slams Detroit, enters MLB playoffs

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Lane Thomas smashed a grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat Detroit, 7-3, on Saturday to advance in the Major League Baseball (MLB) playoffs.

Cleveland captured the winner-take-all showdown to seal the American League division series 3-2 and reached a best-of-seven AL Championship Series (ALCS) matchup with the New York Yankees that starts on Monday in New York.

The AL champion will face the National League champion, the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers, in the World Series.

Cleveland, into the ALCS for the first time since 2016, has not captured the MLB crown since 1948 and has not reached the World Series since 2016.

Thomas blasted his bases-loaded home run in the fifth inning and drove in another run in the seventh to power the Guardians.

“It’s incredible,” Thomas said. “You just love coming through for your teammates in that situation. Our bullpen has been grinding this whole series and to make all those innings worth it, it feels awesome.”

Cleveland used eight pitchers to frustrate Detroit batters, combining to strike out 16 while scattering seven hits and six walks as closer Emmanuel Clase retired the last six Tiger batters over the final two innings.

“Watching him all year has been incredible,” Thomas said of Clase. “It was cool to see him get those last outs.”

Detroit’s left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal — the game-two winner who led the AL this year with 18 wins, 228 strikeouts and a 2.39 earned-run average — struck out six over six innings but surrendered the pivotal grand slam to Thomas.

“He threw me a good pitch to hit,” Thomas said of the grand slam offering. “He threw one pitch over the middle and I happened to put a good swing on it, simple as that.”

“It was good to come through.”

The Tigers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third inning when Thomas popped out to first base.

The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Detroit’s Trey Sweeney walked and scored on Kerry Carpenter’s single off the right-field wall.

The Guardians loaded the bases again in their half of the fifth on singles by Andres Gimenez, Steven Kwan and David Fry and then Skubal hit Jose Ramirez in the left forearm to force in the tying run.