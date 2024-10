The Shaw Boulevard flyover in Mandaluyong features a colorful painting of Manda and Luyong, highlighting one of the stories behind the city's ancient name. According to legend, the city was named after the romance of a tribal couple, Manda and Luyong. Manda was the lovely daughter of a barangay chieftain, while Luyong was a maharlika whom Manda's father despised. Photos by ANALY LABOR











Copied