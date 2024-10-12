Rockfall event logged in Mayon Volcano

A rockall event was logged in Mayon Volcano in Albay in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Saturday.

Based on its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said Mayon Volcano emitted 600-meter tall moderate plume that drifted south to southeast, south to southwest, and southwest.

The volcano also had a faint crater glow that was only visible through the use of a telescope.