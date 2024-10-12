Taal, Mayon volcanoes act up anew

A phreatic eruption and a volcanic earthquake were observed at Taal Volcano by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) over the past 24 hours.

In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs reported a two-minute-long phreatic eruption on Saturday. The volcano emitted a plume rising 2,400 meters that drifted northwest, north-northwest and west.

The Batangas-based volcano has been releasing 2,256 tons of sulfur dioxide daily since 9 October, according to state volcanologists.

On 10 October, Phivolcs monitored volcanic smog, or vog, concentrated over the Taal Caldera region after a minor phreatic eruption occurred that day, prompting class suspensions in some areas of Batangas.

A long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and a short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were also noted.

Taal Volcano is currently under Alert Level 1, indicating it is in an abnormal condition. Sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and the lethal accumulation or expulsion of volcanic gas may pose serious health and safety risks.

Entry to Taal Volcano Island remains strictly prohibited, particularly around the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, which have been designated as a permanent danger zone.

Phivolcs also warned that aircraft flying close to the volcano risk coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.

Meanwhile, a rockfall event was logged at Mayon Volcano in Albay in the past 24 hours, Phivolcs also reported Saturday.

Mayon Volcano emitted a moderate plume that rose 600 meters and drifted south to southeast, south to southwest, and southwest. The volcano also exhibited a faint crater glow visible only through a telescope.

Mayon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 1 due to low-level unrest. State volcanologists reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer radius of Mayon’s Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited.

Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is also prohibited.

Hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, landslides or avalanches, as well as lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall, may occur in both the areas of Taal and Mayon.