Phl, Japan leaders discuss strengthening ties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan reports that Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. held informal talks on 10 October, during Ishiba’s visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits. The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between their nations.

The Japanese agency noted that President Marcos expressed his pleasure at meeting Prime Minister Ishiba shortly after his inauguration. He highlighted the growing ties between Japan and the Philippines, as well as the progress made in Japan-U.S.-Philippines cooperation. Marcos stated his desire to enhance bilateral relations further under Ishiba’s leadership.