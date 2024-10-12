NATION

Phl, Japan leaders discuss strengthening ties

LINKING arms during the opening ceremony of the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summits in Vientiane on Wednesday. From left: Myanmar’s Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Laos’ President Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Mamet, Indonesia’s Vice Prime Minister Ma’ruf Amin and East Timor’s Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao.
Published on

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan reports that Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. held informal talks on 10 October, during Ishiba’s visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits. The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between their nations.

The Japanese agency noted that President Marcos expressed his pleasure at meeting Prime Minister Ishiba shortly after his inauguration. He highlighted the growing ties between Japan and the Philippines, as well as the progress made in Japan-U.S.-Philippines cooperation. Marcos stated his desire to enhance bilateral relations further under Ishiba’s leadership.

PBBM in Laos for ASEAN Summit

In response, Prime Minister Ishiba conveyed his greetings to Marcos and reiterated Japan's commitment to deepening cooperation with the Philippines, particularly amid regional security challenges. Both leaders agreed to expedite the process for the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) signed in July and discussed potential collaborations in economic security and agricultural technology.

Philippines-Japan relations
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru
Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

