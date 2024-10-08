PBBM in Laos for ASEAN Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has arrived in Laos to participate in the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits.

ASEAN leaders will discuss geopolitical issues and functional cooperation among the member countries, Marcos said before his departure from Manila on Monday.

He said he plans to explore regional connectivity and strengthen the Philippines’ resilience in promoting sustainable development and inclusive growth at the summits.

Marcos will also participate in meetings with external partners of ASEAN to advance cooperation in areas such as food and energy security, trade and investment, supply chain resilience, MSMEs, and address the impact of climate change, among other issues.

“We will also be discussing international issues that impact beyond the region, including the West Philippine Sea, the situation in Myanmar, the conflict in Ukraine, in the Middle East as well, among other important regional and international issues,” the President said.

Marcos said he would also champion the country’s advocacies in promoting an open, inclusive and rules-based international order and for the peaceful resolution of any disputes under international law.

“This administration will continue to ensure that our constructive and deepening engagements with ASEAN, our Dialogue Partners and stakeholders serve our national interest and the well-being of the Filipino people,” he said.

Conflict in Middle East

Coinciding with the ASEAN Summits is the increasing tension in the Middle East, particularly in Israel and Gaza whose conflict was ignited a year ago.

Marcos assured that the Philippine government is doing everything to ensure the safety of over 40,000 Filipinos in Lebanon and Israel.

Meanwhile, the national government has reported that no Filipinos were injured in the attacks conducted by Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Marcos also renewed the government’s call for Pinoys to return home before the conflict further escalates.

On Saturday, high-ranking officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) disclosed that the majority of Filipinos in Israel and Lebanon refused to take advantage of the government’s repatriation program fearing they won’t be able to return to the countries they consider their second home. They said they also had families in Lebanon and Israel.

A large number of Filipinos seeking repatriation said they were having difficulty securing exit and travel documents as their employers were holding their passports.

Marcos said the Philippine embassies in those countries are coordinating with the Filipino communities and are working on securing their exit papers and transportation back to Manila.

“Of the 1,500 initial applicants for repatriation from Lebanon, a third have already gone home, while another third, around 500 [repatriates], are still having their papers processed. The DFA will expedite this and OWWA will be chartering the flights to bring them home,” he said.

He added that the agencies concerned are working on bringing home 162 distressed Filipinos from Israel this month.

“Once they return to the Philippines, the DMW and OWWA are ready to provide assistance to them,” Marcos said.

Execom as caretakers

In his absence, Marcos has designated an executive committee to serve as caretakers of the government.

According to Presidential Communications Office acting Secretary Cesar Chavez, its members are Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

Previously, Marcos used to designate Vice President Sara Duterte as the caretaker when he was on visits overseas.