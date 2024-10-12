NLEX Connector toll rates take effect Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, new toll rates for the NLEX Connector will take effect, as approved by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), NLEX Corp. announced in a statement on Saturday.

Under the approved toll matrix of the TRB, motorists using Class 1 vehicles (400cc and above motorcycles; cars, pickups, and SUVs) will be charged P119 from the previous toll of P86., Class 2 (buses and small trucks) and Class 3 vehicles (large trucks) will have to pay P299 and P418 flat rates, respectively, from the previous rates of P215 and P302.

The toll adjustment is part of the program to collect the opening toll for the NLEX Connector on a staggered basis to cushion the impact on expressway users. The initial rates were implemented last 2023, four months after the opening of the Caloocan to España Section in March. With the opening of Section 2 from España to Magsaysay Boulevard in October 2023, NLEX Connector retained the original discounted rate, letting motorists use the longer stretch for almost a year with no toll adjustment. Full rates will be implemented once the NLEX Connector Project is completed.

The NLEX Connector has helped improve the travel experience of motorists heading to Manila from the north and vice versa by reducing travel between C3 in Caloocan and Magsaysay Boulevard in Manila to just 7 minutes.

One of the major industries that has benefited from the NLEX Connector is the trucking and logistics sector. The road provides them with a reliable alternative route that is accessible 24/7, without truck bans, thus increasing travel convenience and improving movement of goods and cargo.

The company said NLEX Connector is the first expressway in the Philippines to implement a barrierless system and uses 100 percent RFID, allowing faster transactions at toll plazas.