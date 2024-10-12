SPORTS

Melbourne City eliminates Kaya

Kaya FC-Iloilo bowed out of the AFC Women's Champions League after a 0-4 loss to Melbourne City FC last Saturday at the Pathum Thani Stadium.

Mariana Speckmaier got the first goal in the fifth minute, scoring past Kaya defender Hali Long.

A left-foot volley from team captain Rebekah Stott in the seventh minute made it 2-0 for Melbourne.

Lourdes Bosch then scored a brace, netting a goal in the 10th minute before getting another in the 38th minute.

With Kaya finishing the group stages without a win in three outings, it failed to advance to the quarterfinals.

