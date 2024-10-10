Dimzon lauds Kaya performance

Kaya FC-Iloilo head coach Let Dimzon couldn’t help but be impressed by their 1-1 draw against Bam Khatoon FC of Iran in the AFC Women’s Champions League late Wednesday at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand.

Dimzon said their ferocity inside the pitch served as the key factor that kept them in contention for a slot in the knockout stages.

Despite her shot getting deflected, midfielder Joyce Onrubia still delivered a goal in the fourth minute of added time to forge a draw for the reigning PFF Women’s League champions.

“The players played their hearts out and it was a good showing for their performance. They were able to capitalize on their chances even if we couldn’t convert all of them into goals,” Dimzon, the former national women’s squad head coach, said.

“I’m happy with their performance.”

With the result, Kaya remains in the second spot of Group B with two points. The Filipino side has to win its match against Melbourne City FC on Saturday in order to advance to the next round.

But should they lose, Kaya still has a chance to advance as one of the two best third-placers of the league depending on the outcome of the matches of home team College of Asian Scholars and Bam Khatoon.

But by going this route, Kaya will have to wait for the outcome of the matches in Groups A and C.

Dimzon said if they want to make the most out of their first stint in Asia’s premier women’s football competition, they have to do better against Melbourne City.

“If we can play the way we did in the first game, I believe we have a chance,” Dimzon said.

“However, we need to strengthen our attack to stand a better chance of qualifying for the next stage.”