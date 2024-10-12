Ababa ready for 3rd LPGT title chase

Following a surprise victory at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, Sarah Ababa heads into her next Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) mission in Bacolod with new-found confidence and momentum.

The seasoned Davaoeña is looking to capitalize on her recent success as she chases a back-to-back win and her third title of the season in the ICTSI Bacolod Challenge, which unfolds on Tuesday at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia.

The par-70 Binitin course, known for its tight fairways, tricky roughs and unpredictable greens, mirrors the conditions Ababa just conquered in Iloilo.

These familiar challenges provide her with a solid boost as she sets her sights on matching Harmie Constantino’s standout performance in the earlier legs of the 10-stage LPGT series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

Constantino, after a strong start with three victories at Palos Verdes, Caliraya Springs and the Philippine Masters, has recently struggled to maintain her form, finishing lower in the rankings in the last few events.

Ababa, on the other hand, is eager to keep her momentum rolling in Bacolod, which will also host the final leg in Negros Occidental on 22 to 24 October.

But Ababa, who topped the LPGT’s kickoff leg at Apo last March, isn’t the only one to watch. Chihiro Ikeda, Mafy Singson, Mikha Fortuna, Chanelle Avaricio, Daniella Uy and Gretchen Villacencio are all in the mix, alongside Princess Superal.

Jiwon Lee, who had an impressive professional debut with a win at Splendido Taal, will also be looking for redemption after two underwhelming performances at Forest Hills and Iloilo.

Still, all eyes will be on Ababa, who carries the confidence of her recent win.

Reflecting on her Iloilo performance, she admitted that her early rounds were marred by struggles with her putting.

“I didn’t expect to win because I was struggling with my putting in the first two days,” Ababa said in Filipino.

“But my ball striking remained consistent.”

The presence of her father and caddie, former Tour winner Edgar Ababa, played a key role in her success.

“I think I was just lucky because my father caddied for me in both of my wins,” she said, adding that their partnership will continue in Bacolod.

“He told me to relax because I was putting too much pressure on myself. He said I had what it takes to win.”

With her confidence renewed and a support system in place, Ababa is poised for another stellar performance in Bacolod as she eyes another victory to cap off her LPGT season.