Soldier kills three inside Isabela camp

A Philippine Army sergeant is facing charges of parricide and two counts of murder for the killing of his wife, mother-in-law, and a driver inside a vehicle near the 5th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army in Barangay Upi, Gamu, Isabela, on 10 October, 2024.

The suspect, identified as Sgt. Mark Angelo Ajel, is currently assigned to the 503rd Infantry Brigade in Calanan, Tabuk City, Kalinga. The incident occurred around 2:00 PM on the same day.

The victims were identified as Erlinda Ajel, the suspect's wife, his mother-in-law Lolita Ramos, and the driver, Rolando Amaba. All victims were residents of Benito Soliven, Isabela.

According to initial police investigations, two soldiers heard gunshots coming from a nearby van. Upon rushing to the scene, they found the suspect holding a firearm. Ajel was immediately arrested, and the victims were taken to the nearest hospital. Amaba was declared dead on arrival, while the two others died during treatment.

Investigators recovered six fired cartridge cases and one fired bullet from a 9mm pistol at the scene.

The suspect has been relieved of duty by the 5th Infantry Division. The motive behind the killing has not yet been disclosed as the investigation continues.