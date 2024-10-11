Soldier dismissal seen over military camp slay

The Philippine Army is looking into dismissing personnel after killing three people inside a military camp in Gamu, Isabela.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie said the military organization will not condone wrongdoings of its personnel.

"The Army is currently conducting an investigation to determine appropriate sanctions," Dema-ala told the DAILY TRIBUNE on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Sgt. Mark Angelo Ajel, was arrested after he shot dead three people inside the 5ID headquarters at Camp Melchor Dela Cruz, Upi, Gamu, Isabela on Thursday afternoon.

Ajel was assigned to the 03rd Infantry Brigade based in Tabuk City, Kalinga. He was immediately relieved of his duties after the shooting incident was reported.

The victims were identified as Ajel's wife, Erlinda, his mother-in-law, Lolita Ramos, and a van driver Rolando Amaba. They were taken to the hospital.

Amaba died at the scene, while two succumbed upon arrival at the hospital.

According to Dema-ala, the suspect is already under the custody of the Gamu Police Station. The firearm used in the crime scene was also turned over to the authorities.

"The Philippine Army condoles with the bereaved family of the victims," he said.

Dema-ala said the Army is cooperating with the Philippine National Police in Isabela "for the swift resolution of the case" involving one of its personnel.

"We, as a professional military organization, will not condone any wrongdoings and crimes committed by any of its personnel. We stand by our commitment to being a professional and disciplined organization that continuously strives to maintain and uphold the highest standards of conduct and integrity," Dema-ala said.

In the accounts of two soldiers, they said they heard gunfire coming from a van when they arrived at the scene. Ajel was there with a firearm and the bodies.

PNP officials recovered six cartridges and a bullet from a 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing to determine Ajel's motives.