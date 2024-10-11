Sogo Cares promotes positive impact

Sogo Cares, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Hotel Sogo, has been making a positive impact on thousands of Filipinos through its various programs.

Since its establishment, Sogo Cares has focused on providing assistance to communities in need, both in urban and rural areas.

One of its key programs is the Doctors-On-Wheel initiative, which organizes medical missions to provide free medical consultations, laboratory examinations, and medicines.

In addition to healthcare, Sogo Cares also provides relief operations to families affected by calamities and supports the youth sector through its Balik-Eskwela program.

Sogo Cares collaborates with local non-profits, schools, healthcare providers, and community centers to expand its reach and ensure improved living conditions for people in remote areas.

The organization’s commitment to serving others and launching more humanitarian programs reflects its vision of building better communities.

Through its efforts, Sogo Cares is making a lasting difference in the lives of countless Filipinos.