Smart and TNT warn customers against fake SIM registration portal scam

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc., along with its value brand TNT, has warned subscribers about fraudulent text messages urging them to re-register their SIMs through fake SIM registration portals.



In their latest public advisory, Smart and TNT revealed this new scam, where messages often include a link that directs users to a phishing site designed to mimic Smart's official SIM registration portal.



"Smart did not send these messages. These messages are phishing attempts aimed at stealing your personal information," the telco stated in its advisory.



"Smart clarifies that there is NO NEED to re-register your Smart or TNT SIM if you have successfully registered it before. Please disregard any message asking you to register again."