Shifting focus: Vivant unit terminates venture with Israeli firm

Vivant Hydrocore Holdings, Inc. (VHHI), a subsidiary of Cebu-based Vivant Corp., has terminated its joint venture with WaterMatic International, Ltd. of Israel.

The partnership, which aimed to develop a seawater desalination plant in Cordova, Cebu, ended on Friday. VHHI said the termination will allow the company to focus on expanding its efforts in the water infrastructure sector.

VHHI and WaterMatic International formed WaterMatic Philippines Inc. in 2019 to design, supply, install, and maintain water and wastewater treatment facilities.

WaterMatic Philippines is currently building VHHI’s desalination plant, which can produce 20 million liters of potable water per day in its first phase, enough to cover the average daily consumption of 20,000 Filipino households.

The plant can be expanded to 50 million liters a day using seawater reverse osmosis technology.

Both companies assured that the termination of their joint venture would not affect the completion of the desalination plant, which remains covered by a separate contract with WaterMatic Philippines.

Additionally, the companies expressed openness to future collaborations, reaffirming their shared commitment to innovative solutions for addressing local water security challenges.