Reducing NTC mandate would lead to abuses, says advisory group

Amid the talks on the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Act or Senate Bill 2699, an advisory group disclosed that the measure would open up to abuses as it is set to reduce the regulatory oversight of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Advisory and research firm Stratbase said that while lawmakers have noble intentions in mind with the measure, "the bill in its current form may expose us to more pitfalls and risks."

It added that if passed, the proposed Senate bill will eliminate the need for a congressional franchise for telecommunication companies, which diminishes the regulatory powers of the NTC.

Stratbase reiterated that Congress should take a second look at the bill, as future entrants in the telecommunications space in the Philippines might abuse the country's vulnerability due to the law for self-vested interests.

"We implore our lawmakers to take a second look at how, in our pursuit of connectivity, we may be opening ourselves up to abuses from entities that have malicious intent and whose goals may be different from what the law claims it wants," Stratbase said.

"The law seeks to make it easier for investments in telecommunications to pour into the country, and part of this is to address the roadblocks that hinder the flow of investments. But in our zeal to encourage investments, it would be prudent to maintain the regulatory oversight of the NTC. Only it will keep telcos in line and will serve as the people’s recourse," it added.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act is currently lodged at the Senate and awaits further deliberations and actions.