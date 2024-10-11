PSEi down 101 points; all sectors lost

Local bourse ended the trading week still in red, slipping by 101.15 points, or 1.37 percent, to close at 7,310.32.

All sectors dropped, with Property being the biggest loser, declining by 2.20 percent, followed by Services and Mining down by 1.70 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Century Pacific Food, Inc. was the top index gainer, jumping 2.09 percent to P39.00 while Ayala Land, Inc. was at the bottom, falling 3.15 percent to P35.35.

The negative spillovers from Wall Street buoyed the local market, according to Japhet Tantiangco, a senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc.

“This is as the US’ September inflation came in above expectations, tempering hopes of a fast-paced policy easing by the Federal Reserve,” he said in a Viber message, adding that the peso remaining below the 57.00 per US dollar level also weighed on the bourse.

The net market value turnover was P5.15 billion, with losers outweighing winners at 131 to 72, while 44 names remained unchanged.

BDO Unibank, Inc. was the most actively traded stock at P1,451,558,075.00, down by 0.19 percent.

Meantime, the peso closed at P57.205 to a dollar from 57.36 on Friday. It opened the day at 57.3 and traded between 57.5 and 57.36. The weighted average was 57.217.