PNP, logistics companies ink pact vs drug trafficking

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has partnered with two logistics companies as part of its campaign to curtail drug trafficking through transport and delivery services.

PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Lt. Gen. Michael Dubria, PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) chief Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta, JRS Business Corp. general manager Gerard Payaoan, and Transportify Philippines country director Mario Paulo Bengson signed a memorandum of agreement outlining several responsibilities and obligations for both parties to ensure effective collaboration against drug trafficking.

In a statement on Friday, Matta said the agreement serves as a significant step for the country's continuous fight against the illegal drug trade.

"By collaborating with JRS and Transportify, we are taking proactive measures to ensure that delivery services do not become conduits for dangerous drugs. Our Special Operations Units are fully prepared to work alongside our partners to disrupt these illicit activities," he said.

Under the newly-signed pact, the PNP, through its Special Operations Units, will focus on monitoring and interdicting the transport of illegal drugs using courier services.

JRS and Transportify are expected to maintain a drug-free workplace and report any suspicious activities to the PDEG.