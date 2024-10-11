DoJ intensifies fight against human exploiters

The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) vowed to protect women treated as mere commodities, violating their dignity and rights as human beings.

This comes as the DoJ-IACAT disclosed that it is aware of reports concerning vulnerable Filipinas being misled and exploited as surrogate mothers abroad since October 2023.

The IACAT — through the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking — previously endorsed to the National Bureau of Investigation a case of intercepted passengers at the airport for potential trafficking as surrogates, for further investigation and the filing of an appropriate complaint.

These women, often driven by economic hardship, are coerced into surrogacy agreements under false pretenses and inadequate legal protection.

Under the leadership of Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the DoJ is committed to protecting Filipina women from exploitation and abuse.

“We view this practice as a form of modern-day slavery and exploitation. We are closely investigating these incidents to determine whether these women can be classified as victims of human trafficking,” the DoJ said.

Under Philippine law, trafficking of persons includes the recruitment, transportation, or harboring of persons by means of force, fraud, or deception for the purpose of exploitation.

The use of vulnerable women in surrogate arrangements for financial gain, particularly when they are coerced or misled, falls squarely under this definition.

Filipinas were urged to be vigilant and cautious when presented with offers that seem too good to be true, particularly those involving overseas work in the field of surrogacy.

“We also call on our foreign counterparts and international organizations to cooperate in the fight against this rising form of exploitation. Rest assured, the DoJ is committed to ensuring that those responsible for exploiting our fellow Filipinas will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said the agency.

The department will continue to work closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies to provide protection and assistance to all victims, ensuring that they are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.