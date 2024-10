The Philippine Azkals punched their ticket to the semifinal of the Asia 7s Championship after a commanding 10-3 win over Vietnam last Friday at the EV Arena Elmina in Malaysia.

The Azkals qualified for the quarterfinal after a 4-3 win over Malaysia, 6-1 victory over Hong Kong, and a 9-2 win over India, finishing atop Group B with a 3-0 perfect win-loss record.

The Malaysians await the Azkals in the semifinal, with the schedule yet to be announced.