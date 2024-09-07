Azkals get honored ahead of Asia 7’s bid

The Philippine Azkals get honored by their most solid supporters, Bounty and Chooks-to-Go, before competing in the Asia 7’s Championships from 9 to 12 October at the EV Arena Elmina in Kuala Lumpur.

Bounty Fresh Group Holdings chairman and Chooks-to-Go Inc. president Tennyson Chen expressed his gratitude to the Azkals for their unwavering dedication to representing the country on the global stage.

Also in attendance during the simple gathering at the Inoza Tower in Bonifacio Global City last Friday were senior vice president Terry Chen, chief executive officer Atty. Kenneth Cheng, vice president for Corporate Marketing and Chooks-to-Go Inc., executive vice president for Operations Patricia Cheng-Lim and chief finance officer Diane Choi.

“You guys are doing a good job representing the Philippines,” Chen said before a group composed of athletes and officials who are responsible for turning the Azkals into a strong force in Southeast Asian football like Stephan Schröck, Daisuke Sato, Misagh Bahadoran and Anton del Rosario.

Azkals team manager Dan Palami also graced the occasion together with the current stars of One Taguig FC in the Philippine Football League.

“We have a company in New Zealand, and I remember when the Filipinas won against New Zealand, everyone there was very disappointed while I was elated. That’s the effect football has now, and you guys started the fascination with the beautiful game with your winning ways. Please continue raising the bar of football in the Philippines. You are our team now. Continue inspiring the next generation.”

Cheng expressed his admiration for the team’s accomplishments and the growth of football in the country.

“I remember playing football in our Physical Education classes and I never realized how big it can be here,” he said.

“I’m honored to meet the team who has done so much. I wish you all the luck in the coming 7s tournament and in all your other tournaments. Mabuhay ang Azkals! Mabuhay ang Philippine Football!”

Chooks-to-Go has long been supporting Philippine football, including past iterations of the national team, the Philippines Football League, and numerous clubs.

The company’s unwavering commitment continues to play a significant role in the team’s preparation and motivation as they head into the Asia 7’s Championships, aiming to achieve new heights and inspire future generations of booters in the Philippines.