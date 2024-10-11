An Italian dream wedding In Tagaytay

Snuggled on a hill with an exclusive view of the lake, the quaint set is grist for just about any solemn observance, be it a lush outdoor affair in its manicured lawns or a serene indoor celebration in transformable spaces that can accommodate a guest list of any size and discerning demands for an intimate wedding, a lavish birthday party, or just when you wish to get away from it all.

Villa D’Este started from a dream by landed elite to bring the many-splendored charms of an Italian wedding to the Philippines.

“My family traveled to Italy in 2017 and we fell in love with its beautiful architecture and vibrant culture,” said Mia Esteban, general manager. “Our family’s main goal now is to help other families celebrate their most precious milestones by bringing a touch of Italy to the Philippines.”

Characterized by an unmatched ambiance and distinctive designs, the estate’s Bellagio Pavilion accommodates up to 200, while Arezzo calls for smaller and more intimate events of up to 120.

A lean company of 150 can partake in the sun-dappled occasion in the Estebans’ interpretation of a tranquil garden by the Glasshouse.

The ethereal gardens of Scilla and Sienna are idyllic locations imaginable for an emotionally charged exchange of vows: A pastoral ambience teeming with fond flora.