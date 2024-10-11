An Italian dream wedding In Tagaytay

Rose petals, an opulent gown of tulle and satin, a Venice countryside dream.
Will your vision of a perfect wedding manifest into solid reality in a slice of Italy in Tagaytay?
Oh! To truly transform to man and wife at Villa D’Este, a quaint and solemn image so evocative of old-world Europe and so luxurious in its appointments.
The ode to a quintessential romantic destination has been masterfully blending sophistication, history and environment to create moments and spaces befitting the beauty and sovereignty of love.
Snuggled on a hill with an exclusive view of the lake, the quaint set is grist for just about any solemn observance, be it a lush outdoor affair in its manicured lawns or a serene indoor celebration in transformable spaces that can accommodate a guest list of any size and discerning demands for an intimate wedding, a lavish birthday party, or just when you wish to get away from it all.
Villa D’Este started from a dream by landed elite to bring the many-splendored charms of an Italian wedding to the Philippines.
“My family traveled to Italy in 2017 and we fell in love with its beautiful architecture and vibrant culture,” said Mia Esteban, general manager. “Our family’s main goal now is to help other families celebrate their most precious milestones by bringing a touch of Italy to the Philippines.”
Characterized by an unmatched ambiance and distinctive designs, the estate’s Bellagio Pavilion accommodates up to 200, while Arezzo calls for smaller and more intimate events of up to 120.
A lean company of 150 can partake in the sun-dappled occasion in the Estebans’ interpretation of a tranquil garden by the Glasshouse.
The ethereal gardens of Scilla and Sienna are idyllic locations imaginable for an emotionally charged exchange of vows: A pastoral ambience teeming with fond flora.
Your Italian wedding at Villa D’Este is replete with a locavore reception by grade-A caterers who pride themselves in the proud tradition of emphasizing only fresh and seasonal ingredients: Bizu, Juan Carlo the Caterer and Josiah’s Catering.
Dusk draws in candle-lit, soft breeze mooning about forever in the lovely sounds of an old-fashioned Italian love song.
In the company of friends, family and people whose absence everyone will surely notice, you enjoy your first cheek-to-cheek dance under the stars, a prelude to lifelong memories.
Guests can also opt to nosh hearty meals and fresh harvest at the Farmer’s Table and My Country House in this neighborhood.
Aside from gathering loved ones to celebrate, the hillside/lakeside retreat also serves soul searchers on the prowl for a quiet place near the metro.
Retire in a mansion haven that is the Palazzo, where ornate rooms have a sweeping garden view and sunlight filters through ornate glass.
There are also three villas if all one wants after a long day is to surrender into a plush sofa draped in soft blankets and curl up with a good book.
Villa D’Este is about creating lasting journeys together: the start of a lifetime engagement in a place where you engage completely in the moment.