A TINY SPARK IGNITES A FIRE: HOW ANIMALS LEAD THE WAY

It was a Sunday of blessings on 6 October as the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) celebrated 70 years of advocating for animals at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, with a day filled with activities to delight animal lovers and thank their supporters.
Animal welfare has grown,” began Anna Cabrera, executive director of PAWS. “In the old days, there weren’t many animal welfare groups, and pet adoptions were unheard of.”
She reflected on a time when PAWS was the sole voice speaking out against the cruelty of electrocuting dogs, a practice carried out by the Manila City pound. Today, Cabrera noted, if such a practice were attempted, millions of netizens would condemn it. “Change does happen, but it takes decades of education and campaigns,” she said. “There’s a saying: ‘In the battle between the rock and the stream, the stream always wins, not through strength but by persistence.’”
And so it was at the PAWS 70th celebration, which began with free spay-neuter services and rabies vaccinations for aspins and puspins. An Animal Legal Assistance Help Desk was also set up, where PAWS volunteer lawyers provided free legal support for cases of animal cruelty.
“Celebrity animal advocates Alden Richards, Janella Salvador and Joey Mead-King were presented with the Golden and Platinum Paw Awards,” highlighting their roles as advocates.
The award recognizes individuals and companies that have helped the organization raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. Other awardees included Pet Express, Vets in Practice, artist Robert Alejandro, writer Kathy Moran, photographer Doc Marlon Pecjo, Ayala Malls Vertis North, pet photography studio Frisky Pawtraits, creative director Arne Sarmiento and Don Bosco priest Rev. Father Jose Antonio Paras. Special citations were also presented to animal-assisted therapy volunteers Jennie Panes and Jennie Cerrada, as well as PAWS’ longest-serving staff members, Greg Ferry and John Tangkeko.
Of particular significance was the launch of the “Angel Pets Program,” a collaboration between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the PAWS Dr. Dog Program. The initiative aims to integrate therapy animals into the rehabilitation programs of residential care facilities, improving the psychological and emotional well-being of children and other DSWD beneficiaries.
Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Undersecretary Eduardo Punay signed the Memorandum of Agreement between PAWS and the DSWD. “This is the first program of its kind in the country to harness the healing power of companion animals to provide emotional support to victims of violence who need it most.”
As it has done for more than 17 years, PAWS concluded the event with a Mass and Pet Grand Blessing in celebration of World Animal Day. Rev. Father Joey Paras, who has been blessing animals for PAWS, blessed over 400 dogs and cats that Sunday.
In her speech, Cabrera shared how she was inspired by PAWS founder and president Nita Hontiveros-Lichauco, who never hesitated to speak up for abused animals, even when confronted by members of an international dog-fighting syndicate.
“That was a moment I will never forget — when I saw this petite, middle-aged woman scolding these muscular thugs, who hung their heads in shame,” Cabrera said. “Before the PAWS Shelter was built, Nita Lichauco opened her home to serve as a meeting place for young volunteers to discuss how the group could lobby for the Animal Welfare Act, launch educational campaigns and rescue and rehabilitate abused animals.”
She added: “It’s important that we spark the same fire in young people today so they can carry on the fight for animal welfare, with the hope that we can eventually move beyond short-term solutions and work toward ending pet homelessness and irresponsible pet ownership. Volunteers are really the game changers. Over the years, the hard work of unpaid volunteers has kept the issue of animals’ right to kind and humane treatment relevant. I started out with fellow volunteers in 1997, holding late-night meetings at Nita Lichauco’s house to plan rescues and campaigns for animals.”
PAWS’ 70th anniversary is proof that a small group of committed citizens can indeed make a difference. Their persistence in fighting for the rights of our furry friends has given animals hope.