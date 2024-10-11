A TINY SPARK IGNITES A FIRE: HOW ANIMALS LEAD THE WAY

It was a Sunday of blessings on 6 October as the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) celebrated 70 years of advocating for animals at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, with a day filled with activities to delight animal lovers and thank their supporters.

Animal welfare has grown,” began Anna Cabrera, executive director of PAWS. “In the old days, there weren’t many animal welfare groups, and pet adoptions were unheard of.”

She reflected on a time when PAWS was the sole voice speaking out against the cruelty of electrocuting dogs, a practice carried out by the Manila City pound. Today, Cabrera noted, if such a practice were attempted, millions of netizens would condemn it. “Change does happen, but it takes decades of education and campaigns,” she said. “There’s a saying: ‘In the battle between the rock and the stream, the stream always wins, not through strength but by persistence.’”