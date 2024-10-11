51Talk celebrates Pinoy teachers

51Talk, an online English education platform, celebrated its 13th anniversary by honoring Filipino teachers who have been instrumental to its success. The annual Teachers’ Day event, held at the SMX Convention Center Manila, brought together exceptional educators from across the Philippines.

The celebration featured activities such as laughter yoga and a recognition ceremony that highlighted the achievements of outstanding teachers. 51Talk’s leadership expressed deep appreciation for the significant impact teachers have on their students.

Jack Huang, founder and CEO of 51Talk, emphasized the importance of Filipino teachers in the platform’s global reach.

“You are not only imparting knowledge but shaping the future, one student at a time,” Huang said.

51Talk remains committed to supporting Filipino teachers by offering professional development opportunities and advanced teaching tools.

Co-founder James Jia assured teachers of the company’s commitment to their success.

With over 100 million lessons delivered globally, 51Talk has become a leader in online English education. Filipino teachers play a crucial role in providing quality English lessons to learners worldwide.

51Talk country head Jennifer Que, on the other hand, stressed the importance of emotional connection between teachers and students for effective teaching.

“A great teacher combines skill, experience, and care to make learning meaningful and memorable,” Que said.

51Talk looks forward to expanding its reach and empowering more Filipino teachers to engage students across the globe.