Visayas Container Terminal ushers in new era of efficiency

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has launched two new mobile harbor cranes (MHCs) at its Visayas Container Terminal (VCT) in Iloilo.

The new cranes, the first of their kind in Panay Island, are expected to enhance Iloilo port's role as a competitive and efficient trade gateway for Western Visayas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the cranes' start of operation, led by Iloilo Governor Arthur R. Defensor Jr., Iloilo Vice Mayor Jeffrey P. Ganzon, Raisa Treñas-Chu, delegate of Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas; Atty. Jay Daniel R. Santiago, Philippine Ports Authority general manager; and Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president.

"These new cranes, the largest and most modern in Panay Island, represent our commitment to pursue a culture of efficiency and advancement," said Gonzalez. "The flexibility offered by these MHCs will allow us to deliver an immense improvement in service to our clients."

The vice mayor, on the other hand, said that the new cranes will significantly boost Iloilo's economy by opening local industries to national and international markets.

Manufactured by Konecranes, each of the two new ESP.5 Gottwald MHCs has a reach of 46 meters and a lifting capacity of 100 tons. They will boost VCT's ability to handle the increasing volume of containerized, bulk, general, and project cargo in the region. The new technology is expected to streamline operations, leading to faster turnaround times for vessels and trucks, improved safety, and greater port efficiency.

ICTSI provided training for VCT personnel on crane operation and maintenance at its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) and at South Pacific International Container Terminal (SPICT) in Lae, Papua New Guinea.

The new MHCs are part of ICTSI's ongoing modernization plan for VCT. Alongside the cranes, VCT has acquired new reach stackers, trailers, prime movers, and empty container handlers. The terminal is also expanding its bulk operations with additional bagging machines, clamshells, and mobile equipment. Additionally, VCT is building reefer stacks to meet the growing demand for refrigerated cargo.

VCT's commitment to Iloilo includes local hiring and partnerships with local contractors, contributing to community development and regional economic growth.

Meanwhile, the ICTSI Foundation, the company's social responsibility arm, continues to strengthen community ties, supporting youth development, environmental protection, and social assistance in Iloilo City.