VCT starts mobile harbor cranes ops

Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit in Iloilo, recently started the operation of two new mobile harbor cranes (MHC), which are the first of their kind in Panay Island.

These are expected to enhance Iloilo port’s role as a competitive and efficient trade gateway for Western Visayas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the cranes’ start of operation. This was led by Governor Arthur R. Defensor Jr., Iloilo provincial governor; Jeffrey P. Ganzon, Iloilo City vice mayor; Raisa Treñas-Chu, delegate of Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas; Atty. Jay Daniel R. Santiago, Philippine Ports Authority general manager; and Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president.

Joining them were Timothee Jeannin, outgoing VCT executive director, and John Alexander Rhoss Largo, incoming VCT chief executive officer.

“These new cranes, the largest and most modern in Panay Island, represent our commitment to pursue a culture of efficiency and advancement. The flexibility offered by MHCs will allow us to deliver an immense improvement in service to our clients,” ICTSI’s Gonzalez said.

“By providing state-of-the-art resources, we are enabling our people to achieve results beyond the ordinary for the greater good of our stakeholders and the local economy,” he added.

Vice Mayor Ganzon said the new cranes will significantly boost Iloilo’s economy by opening local industries to national and international markets: “With VCT’s increased operational efficiency, greater cargo handling capacity, and enhanced connectivity, this will allow our businesses to meet the rising demand of our thriving local economy and bolster our competitiveness in national and international trade.”

Manufactured by Konecranes, each of the two new ESP.5 Gottwald MHCs has a reach of 46 meters and a lifting capacity of 100 tons. They will boost VCT’s ability to handle the increasing volume of containerized, bulk, general, and project cargo in the region.

The new technology is expected to streamline operations, leading to faster turnaround times for vessels and trucks, improved safety, and greater port efficiency.

To expertly utilize the new cranes, ICTSI provided training for VCT personnel on crane operation and maintenance at its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) and at South Pacific International Container Terminal (SPICT) in Lae, Papua New Guinea.

The new MHCs are part of ICTSI’s ongoing modernization plan f or VCT. Alongside the cranes, VCT has acquired new reach stackers, trailers, prime movers, and empty container handlers. The terminal is also expanding its bulk operations with additional bagging machines, clamshells, and mobile equipment. Additionally, VCT is building reefer stacks to meet the growing demand for refrigerated cargo.

VCT’s commitment to Iloilo includes local hiring and partnerships with local contractors, contributing to community development and regional economic growth.

Foundation work in Iloilo City

Meanwhile, the ICTSI Foundation, the company’s social responsibility arm, continues to strengthen community ties, supporting youth development, environmental protection and social assistance in Iloilo City. These highlight VCT’s focus on not only upgrading Iloilo’s port infrastructure but also fostering sustainable economic growth and community development.