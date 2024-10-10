Unregistered Airbnbs Reach 60 Percent in Cebu and Bohol

The public in Cebu and Bohol is being urged by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) 13 to report unregistered condominium units and boarding houses for rent, especially for tourists.

BIR-13 Regional Director Douglas Rufino told DAILY TRIBUNE that these unregistered properties have reached more than 60 percent.

"Assuming there are 100 tourists, 20 of these are just passing through, 30 have relatives they are staying with, but where are the remaining 50 people? These are unaccounted for and possibly staying in unregistered Airbnbs," Rufino said.

He identified the Tri-Cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu as having the most unregistered condominium units for rent and boarding houses.

"This is our challenge as we are now coordinating with the barangays to identify these illegal operations," Rufino stressed.

He warned that the first offense will incur a penalty of P50,000.

"I am calling on property developers and boarding house owners to register," Rufino reiterated.

He noted that based on hotel and resort occupancy reports, they have had fewer bookings, indicating the proliferation of these unregistered Airbnbs.

"Hotels and resorts are more expensive than these unregistered Airbnbs," he added.