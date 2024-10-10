PSE forum briefs potential IPO firms

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) will stage this year’s edition of the Road to IPO on 22 October 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The forum, which has been designed for companies planning to raise capital through the equities market, will feature presentations and discussions on what going public entails.

“PSE’s maiden Road to IPO forum was held in 2021, in time for the introduction of the Exchange’s Revised Listing Rules. We have always held this forum virtually to accommodate more participants and attendees from across the country. This time, we feel that we should focus on those who are more serious about their IPO plans and give them access to the stakeholders in the capital market,” PSE president and CEO Ramon S. Monzon explained.

Wider opportunities

PSE is staging the Road to IPO 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission as partner and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office through Mobilising Institutional Capital Through Listed Products (MOBILIST) as co-host.

The forum will feature a presentation on Capitalizing on Market Opportunities: Outlook and Investments Insights and three panel discussions namely: Beyond the Ticker: Lessons Learned from Successful IPOs, Empowering Sustainable Development: An Introduction to Mobilist, and Igniting Investor Interest: Crafting a Compelling Narrative for Your Company.

“Companies will definitely get extensive and first-hand information on how an IPO journey unfolds from the discussions since we invited senior executives representing publicly listed companies and investment houses to share their experience and expertise,” Monzon added.

The event participants will also get the opportunity to meet and interact directly with the country’s top issue managers and underwriters.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp., China Bank Capital Corp., First Metro Investment Corp., Investment and Capital Corp. Philippines, PNB Capital and Investment Corp. and SB Capital Investment Corp. will have their respective booths to entertain the executives of companies that are in attendance.