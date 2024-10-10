PLDT Enterprise feted as Cisco Gold Service Provider partner

PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of PLDT Inc., has maintained its Gold Service Provider status with Cisco for the second consecutive year.

The company achieved Customer Experience Specialization and was declared a Premier Integrator, further positioning it as a trusted partner in delivering fixed and wireless solutions and services.

"These latest achievements underscore PLDT's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, empowering businesses of all sizes in their network transformation initiatives," said Jojo Gendrano, senior vice president and head of Enterprise Business Group at PLDT and Smart.

PLDT Enterprise is the first and only Service Provider in the Philippines to achieve Gold Partner status and the first Cisco Service Provider to be a Customer Experience Specialized Partner. This specialization signifies its commitment to supporting customers across the full lifecycle of their solutions, driving customer success and business growth.

PLDT Enterprise's Cisco Premier Integrator designation affirms the group's expertise in designing, building, and managing scalable network infrastructure using leading Cisco products and services.

"These recognitions are a testament to our partner's outstanding performance," said Zaza Nicart, Cisco Philippines managing director. "We are proud to acknowledge PLDT Enterprise's commitment to innovation and their continued pursuit of excellence to enhance customer experience."

Since 2015, PLDT Enterprise and Cisco have been partners in innovation, collaborating to develop several transformative solutions like SD-WAN and Branch-In-A-Box for their customers.

PLDT SD-WAN revolutionizes enterprise-wide network management, allowing businesses to use different access technologies, enhancing resiliency, facilitating seamless cloud integration, and incorporating embedded security features. In addition, PLDT Enterprise also offers Branch-In-A-Box service that simplifies enterprise-grade Wi-Fi deployment and ensures compliant, secure, and controlled internet access for customers. It centrally optimizes network connectivity across branches via a single cloud dashboard, leveraging data from a captive portal.