PHL, US Military Joint Relief Operations Highlight Longstanding Alliance, EDCA

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stated that the ongoing joint relief operations with the United States Armed Forces in typhoon-affected areas of Batanes province underscore the importance of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) and reinforce the enduring alliance between Manila and Washington.

“The close cooperation in these relief efforts highlights the enduring strength of the US-Philippines alliance and reinforces the importance of preparedness, coordination, and the robust disaster response framework that both nations have built,” AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said.

The Philippine Air Force utilized C-130 aircraft to transport relief goods from Manila to Batanes province.

Meanwhile, two US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft transported Foreign Disaster Relief (FDR) supplies, provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), from Laoag Airport to Batanes province.

Additionally, a US Air Force Dornier 328 aircraft transported more relief items from Manila to Batanes.

“In times of natural calamities, the EDCA between the Philippines and the United States improves the capability to respond swiftly by providing strategic access to facilities and resources,” Trinidad said.

“This close cooperation enables the rapid deployment of personnel and relief aid, ensuring a timely response to communities in need, such as those affected by (Super) Typhoon Julian in Batanes," he added.

To ensure the smooth delivery of supplies, Trinidad said that the Joint US Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG), in collaboration with USAID, coordinated closely with the AFP, the local government of Batanes, and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

“This partnership ensured efficient logistics and the prompt arrival of assistance to the hardest-hit areas,” he added.

Signed in 2014 by the Aquino administration, the EDCA is designed to promote interoperability, capacity building toward AFP modernization, and strengthening the AFP for external defense, maritime security, and maritime domain awareness between the Philippines and its defense treaty ally, the United States.