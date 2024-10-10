PCSO Chorale launches comeback concert

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will relaunch its Chorale with a special concert entitled “Celebrating Our Milestones” on 11 October 2024 at the GSIS Theater in Pasay City.

In a statement, the PCSO said that the concert will feature a 16-piece string ensemble accompanying the choir. The first part of the performance will showcase songs anchored on the agency’s key milestones throughout its 90-year history.

The second part, meantime, will present a repertoire that reflects the core values of the PCSO and the principles associated with the “Bagong Pilipinas” initiative of the Marcos administration.

The concert will be graced by Imelda Papin, the “Sentimental Songstress,” who has recently been appointed as a member of the PCSO Board of Directors.

Established in 1998, the PCSO Chorale has enhanced the agency’s profile through musical excellence in various events.

Over the years, it has achieved significant milestones, including placing 1st runner-up in the GCAA-sponsored choral competition in September 2000 and winning 1st prize at the National Apostleship of Prayer Christmas Carol Competition later that year.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated a hiatus in 2020, and the chorale became inactive.