P100-B military modernization fund pushed

Senate Senior Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito is pushing for an augmentation of the Department of Defense’s

budget allocation for the upcoming fiscal year amounting to P100 billion.

According to Ejercito, the additional budget will boost the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) modernization program, citing the need to strengthen the country’s defense amid growing Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Speaking at a press conference, he warned that the current defense budget is insufficient and may further hamper the military’s modernization initiatives.

“We will push for at least P100 billion budget to meet our minimum defense capabilities,” Ejercito said.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be further bullied or lose control of our territorial waters. We need to catch up and put systems in place to deter aggression.”

Last month, the House of Representatives approved a P50 billion allocation for the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program for 2025.

In addition, there is an unprogrammed appropriation of P25 billion from the National Expenditure Program, bringing the total budget to P75 billion for next year.

Ejercito argued that further augmentation is critical to the timely procurement of essential assets, such as multi-role fighters and modern frigates.

According to him, these equipment will meet the requirements of Horizon 3 that focuses on strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

“We’ve already faced delays with Horizon 1 and 2, and we need to gear up for Horizon 3,” he said.

“We must prioritize its funding to avoid further delays,” he added.