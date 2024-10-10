Luxury and craftsmanship blend in Italian fashion’s Manila debut

Corso Como 88 continues to highlight Italian craftsmanship with two new luxury brands. The multi-brand store, known for its collection of top Italian and European labels, is excited to add Acqua dell’Elba and Buti Pelleterie to its lineup.

With their fine craftsmanship and timeless style, Acqua dell’Elba and Buti Pelleterie perfectly complement Corso Como 88’s brands, including Alala, Valentino, Cult Gaia, Moynat, Pinel et Pinel, Sequoia, Lancaster and the newly launched Biagini.

“We are thrilled to introduce Acqua dell’Elba and Buti Pelleterie here in Manila,” said Imelda Menguito-Sciandra, president and chief executive officer of Corso Como 88. “These brands perfectly complement our existing offerings, showcasing the best of Italian luxury and craftsmanship. I believe these products will elevate our mission to offer quality to Filipino fashion enthusiasts.”

Acqua dell’Elba, a renowned luxury fragrance brand, brings the enchanting allure of the Tuscan archipelago to Manila with its captivating scents, evoking tranquility and relaxation and capturing the essence of an Italian summer. In addition to fragrances, Acqua dell’Elba also offers a line of home and bath products.

Passion

Acqua dell’Elba began with a shared passion for perfume among its three founders: Fabio, Chiara and Marco. The fragrance line is inspired by the Italian Mediterranean island of Elba and is best known for incorporating aquatic themes into its perfumes and bath products.

Today, Acqua dell’Elba has 32 single-brand stores — 27 in Italy and five abroad — and a distribution network of more than 1,000 perfume retailers across Italy and the rest of Europe. The brand is also expanding into foreign markets, aiming to bring the beauty and essence of the sea to the rest of the world through its products.

Aside from perfumes, Acqua dell’Elba also offers bath and skincare products, home fragrances, scented candles and fabrics, such as bathrobes and towels.