Kuya Bong urges PhilHealth: Review other outdated policies

During a public hearing on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Health (DoH) held last Tuesday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, pressed PhilHealth to accelerate its other reforms following the long-overdue scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement (SPC) policy, which had remained in place for 11 years.

While the its removal was a significant step triggered by Go’s consistent appeals for reform, the senator urged PhilHealth officials to conduct a thorough review of its other outdated policies, stressing that they must evolve to meet the present healthcare needs of Filipinos.

He also stressed that such delays in reforming policies were unacceptable, especially when they directly affected the access of Filipinos to healthcare services.

Go also brought to light the 24-hour confinement rule, which required patients to be hospitalized for at least a day to qualify for insurance coverage. Initially implemented to prevent fraudulent claims, the policy mandated a minimum confinement period before certain benefits could be availed.

However, even health officials manifested in past Senate Hearings that they now consider it outdated and no longer aligned with advancements in healthcare technology.

Go stressed that modern technology offers better safeguards against fraudulent claims, rendering the policy obsolete as he urged PhilHealth to conduct a thorough review of its policies

The senator also called for a more efficient, transparent, and responsive PhilHealth that prioritizes the welfare of Filipinos, especially those from impoverished communities.