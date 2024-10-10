Intramuros vies for World's Leading Tourist Attraction at 2024 World Travel Awards

The Walled City of Intramuros, a historic and cultural landmark in the Philippines, has once again been nominated for the prestigious title of World's Leading Tourist Attraction at the 2024 World Travel Awards (WTA). Intramuros is up against some of the world’s most famous landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Acropolis of Athens in Greece, India’s Taj Mahal, and the Great Wall of China.

The Intramuros Administration is calling on the public to support the Walled City by casting their votes on the World Travel Awards website. The voting process involves signing up, verifying an email address, and selecting Intramuros from the list of nominees under the "World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2024" category. Public voting is open until 20 October 2024.

Apart from this nomination, the Philippines has also been recognized in other categories, such as World’s Leading Beach Destination, World’s Leading City Destination, and World’s Leading Island Destination, highlighting the country’s growing prominence in the global tourism industry.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993 and often referred to as the Oscars of the travel industry, recognizes excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. This year, the Grand Final Gala Ceremony will take place on 24 November 2024, in Madeira, Portugal.

Intramuros’ nomination underscores its significance as a vital piece of Philippine history, and with enough public support, it could once again shine on the world stage.