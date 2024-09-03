Philippines secures seven titles at 31st World Travel Awards

The Philippines bagged seven awards at the 31st Annual World Travel Awards (WTA).
The recognitions are as follows:
- Asia's Leading Marketing Campaign 2024
- Asia's Leading Beach Destination 2024
- Asia's Leading Dive Destination 2024
- Asia's Leading Island Destination 2024
- Asia's Leading Luxury Island Destination 2024 (Boracay)
- Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2024 (Intramuros)
- Asia's Leading Wedding Destination 2024 (Cebu)
Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco was also honored with the Special Award for Transformational Leadership.
The WTA is globally recognized as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the tourism industry.