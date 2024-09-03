Photos

Philippines secures seven titles at 31st World Travel Awards

31st Annual World Travel Awards
VA Angeles
Published on

The Philippines bagged seven awards at the 31st Annual World Travel Awards (WTA).

The recognitions are as follows:

- Asia's Leading Marketing Campaign 2024

- Asia's Leading Beach Destination 2024

- Asia's Leading Dive Destination 2024

- Asia's Leading Island Destination 2024

- Asia's Leading Luxury Island Destination 2024 (Boracay)

- Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2024 (Intramuros)

- Asia's Leading Wedding Destination 2024 (Cebu)

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco was also honored with the Special Award for Transformational Leadership.

The WTA is globally recognized as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the tourism industry.

31st Annual World Travel Awards
VA Angeles
31st Annual World Travel Awards
VA Angeles
31st Annual World Travel Awards
VA Angeles
31st Annual World Travel Awards
VA Angeles
31st Annual World Travel Awards
VA Angeles
31st Annual World Travel Awards
Regent Hong Kong no. 1 at 2024 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards
World Travel Awards
awards
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph