Philippines secures seven titles at 31st World Travel Awards

The Philippines bagged seven awards at the 31st Annual World Travel Awards (WTA).

The recognitions are as follows:

- Asia's Leading Marketing Campaign 2024

- Asia's Leading Beach Destination 2024

- Asia's Leading Dive Destination 2024

- Asia's Leading Island Destination 2024

- Asia's Leading Luxury Island Destination 2024 (Boracay)

- Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2024 (Intramuros)

- Asia's Leading Wedding Destination 2024 (Cebu)

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco was also honored with the Special Award for Transformational Leadership.

The WTA is globally recognized as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the tourism industry.